Region results reset several storylines
After scoring a historic 23-20 victory over Carver-Columbus last week, Northside-Columbus suffered a critical loss to Americus-Sumter in Week 2 of Region 1-AAAA action. While the Patriots join Hardaway and Carver-Columbus at 1-1, Americus-Sumter now sits tied with defending region champion Cairo at 2-0, which cruised past Shaw 30-7. The good news is that these two teams won’t have to wait long. Cairo visits Americus-Sumter this Friday.
Elsewhere in the classification, there were surprising results, games that were closer than expected, and statement victories made this weekend. After defeating Salem 74-6 last year, Woodward Academy scored a 21-13 win over Salem last night. In Region 5, Troup looked impressive in its 48-12 win over Chapel Hill and Cartersville not surprisingly dominated previously unbeaten Cedartown 41-7.
Ridgeland looks like the team to beat in Region 6 and routed Northwest Whitfield 48-7 Friday night. Ridgeland is now 5-0 with a 207-28 total margin of victory, allowing just 5.6 points per game.
Schedule
Region 1
Americus-Sumter 21, Northside-Columbus 17
Cairo 30, Shaw 7
Carver-Columbus 20, Westover 0
Hardaway 41, Columbus 14
Region 2
Perry 31, Veterans 20
Houston County 27, Spalding 7
Upson-Lee 31, Jordan 29
Warner Robins 31, West Laurens 9
Mary Persons, Howard BYE
Region 3
Evans 45, Baldwin 2
Burke County 35, Effingham County 19
Greenbrier 37, Cross Creek 7
Hephzibah 35, Hancock Central 0
Grovetown 29, Richmond Academy 0
Thomson BYE
Region 4
North Clayton 12, Druid Hills 0
Eastside vs. Oconee County (SH) Saturday
Woodward Academy 21, Salem 13
Luella, Henry County BYE
Region 5
Cartersville 41, Cedartown 7
Central-Carroll 32, LaGrange 6
Troup 48, Chapel Hill 12
Sandy Creek BYE
Region 6
Heritage-Catoosa 49, Gilmer 0
Southeast Whitfield 48, LaFayette 26
Ridgeland 48, Northwest Whitfield 7
Pickens BYE
Region 7
Blessed Trinity 45, McCallie TN 19
Chestatee 41, Habersham Central 37
Marist 58, Chamblee 0
Rabun County 49, West Hall 8
White County 45, Dawson County 42
Region 8
*Jefferson 33, Gainesville 3
Madison County 49, Franklin County 21
Winder-Barrow 17, North Oconee 14
Oconee County at Eastside (SH) Saturday
Lanier 36, St. Pius 33
Stephens County 33, Hart County 21
View Comments 0