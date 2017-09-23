Region results reset several storylines

View Caption Hide Caption College Park, Ga. -- Canesâ€™ junior QB Trevor Lawrence #16 avoids a tackle by Woodward Academy senior DE Terry Myrick #32 during the second half of their GHSA quarterfinal game Friday, November 26, 2016. SPECIAL/Daniel Varnado

After scoring a historic 23-20 victory over Carver-Columbus last week, Northside-Columbus suffered a critical loss to Americus-Sumter in Week 2 of Region 1-AAAA action. While the Patriots join Hardaway and Carver-Columbus at 1-1, Americus-Sumter now sits tied with defending region champion Cairo at 2-0, which cruised past Shaw 30-7. The good news is that these two teams won’t have to wait long. Cairo visits Americus-Sumter this Friday.

Elsewhere in the classification, there were surprising results, games that were closer than expected, and statement victories made this weekend. After defeating Salem 74-6 last year, Woodward Academy scored a 21-13 win over Salem last night. In Region 5, Troup looked impressive in its 48-12 win over Chapel Hill and Cartersville not surprisingly dominated previously unbeaten Cedartown 41-7.

Ridgeland looks like the team to beat in Region 6 and routed Northwest Whitfield 48-7 Friday night. Ridgeland is now 5-0 with a 207-28 total margin of victory, allowing just 5.6 points per game.

Schedule

Region 1

Americus-Sumter 21, Northside-Columbus 17

Cairo 30, Shaw 7

Carver-Columbus 20, Westover 0

Hardaway 41, Columbus 14

Region 2

Perry 31, Veterans 20

Houston County 27, Spalding 7

Upson-Lee 31, Jordan 29

Warner Robins 31, West Laurens 9

Mary Persons, Howard BYE

Region 3

Evans 45, Baldwin 2

Burke County 35, Effingham County 19

Greenbrier 37, Cross Creek 7

Hephzibah 35, Hancock Central 0

Grovetown 29, Richmond Academy 0

Thomson BYE

Region 4

North Clayton 12, Druid Hills 0

Eastside vs. Oconee County (SH) Saturday

Woodward Academy 21, Salem 13

Luella, Henry County BYE

Region 5

Cartersville 41, Cedartown 7

Central-Carroll 32, LaGrange 6

Troup 48, Chapel Hill 12

Sandy Creek BYE

Region 6

Heritage-Catoosa 49, Gilmer 0

Southeast Whitfield 48, LaFayette 26

Ridgeland 48, Northwest Whitfield 7

Pickens BYE

Region 7

Blessed Trinity 45, McCallie TN 19

Chestatee 41, Habersham Central 37

Marist 58, Chamblee 0

Rabun County 49, West Hall 8

White County 45, Dawson County 42

Region 8

*Jefferson 33, Gainesville 3

Madison County 49, Franklin County 21

Winder-Barrow 17, North Oconee 14

Oconee County at Eastside (SH) Saturday

Lanier 36, St. Pius 33

Stephens County 33, Hart County 21