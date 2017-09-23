Friday night recap: Week 6
The No. 9 Dodge County Indians beat Southwest-Macon 38-14 in the Region 3-AA opener for both teams in the game of the week.
The Indians avenged a 26-19 defeat to Southwest last year and move to 4-0, while the unranked Patriots drop to 2-2.
Here’s how the rest of the top 10 faired:
- The top-ranked Benedictine Cadets made easy work of Vidalia in Region 2 action, winning 27-7. The Cadets are 5-0 and 2-0 in league play. They were led by Travis Blackshear’s three touchdowns according to the Savannah Morning News.
- The No. 2 Hapeville Charter Hornets were leading South Atlanta 28-7 on Thursday when the game was postponed early in the third quarter due to lightning. The game will resume on Saturday at 5 p.m. at Grady Stadium and admission is free.
- The No. 3 Screven County Gamecocks shut out Laney 49-0 in Region 4 action and are 4-0, 2-0 in league play. It’s the second consecutive shutout for the Gamecocks, who beat Butler 50-0 last week.
- The No. 4 Rabun County Wildcats hosted AAAA’s West Hall and dominated with a 49-8 to move to 4-0. Wildcats quarterback Bailey Fisher totaled nearly 300 combined yards rushing and passing according to AccessWDUN.
- On Thursday, the No. 5 Callaway Cavliers moved to 5-0, surviving against AAAAA’s Harris County to win 28-27. Kevin Eckleberry of the LaGrange Daily News has the game story.
- The No. 6 Thomasville Bulldogs are 5-0 after edging AAA’s Cook 40-34. The Bulldogs survived thanks to a 20-yard touchdown reception to Kevin Cochran late in he fourth quarter following a Cook turnover, according to Clint Thompson, who has the game story for the Thomasville Times-Enterprise.
- The No. 7 Brooks County Trojans shutout AAA’s Monroe 49-0 and are now 4-0. The Trojans had 295 yards of total offense to Monroe’s 39, according to The Valdosta Daily Times.
- In a Region 4 contest, the No. 8 Jefferson County Warriors beat Westside-Augusta 62-6. The Warriors are 5-0 and 2-0 in league play.
On bye: No. 10 Fitzgerald
Correction: This story has been updated to include Callaway’s game. The Cavaliers were not on bye this week.
