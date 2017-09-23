Our Products
Friday Football scores

Football, high school sports, Latest News.

Football scores

Adairsville 49, Murray County 30

Alcovy 35, Forest Park 6

Alexander 28, New Manchester 16

Americus-Sumter 21, Northside-Columbus 17

Aquinas 9, Calvary Day 3

Archer 37, Roswell 26

Athens Academy 53, Towns County 13

Atkinson County 49, Lanier County 30

B.E.S.T. Academy 38, Washington 28

Bainbridge 51, Sarasota High, FL 0

Banks County 35, Monticello 21

Benedictine 27, Vidalia 7

Berrien 34, Early County 14

Bleckley County 21, Northeast 7

Blessed Trinity 45, McCallie, TN 19

Bradwell Institute 10, Long County 7

Bremen 51, Coahulla Creek 0

Brooks County 49, Monroe 0

Brookstone 42, Greenville 16

Brookwood 63, Berkmar 6

Brunswick 44, South Effingham 13

Burke County 35, Effingham County 19

Cairo 30, Shaw 7

Calhoun 40, North Murray 13

Carrollton 41, Woodland-Cartersville 6

Cartersville 41, Cedartown 7

Carver-Columbus 20, Westover 0

Cedar Grove 41, Westminster 10

Centennial 34, Cambridge 21

Central-Carroll 32, LaGrange 6

Central-Macon 42, Kendrick 24

Charlton County 35, Turner County 14

Chattahoochee 30, Dunwoody 14

Chattooga 40, Gordon Central 0

Chestatee 41, Habersham Central 37

Clarke Central 48, Cedar Shoals 7

Clinch County 42, Wilcox County 7

Colquitt County 27, Valdosta 0

Columbia 65, Clarkston 0

Crisp County 36, Spencer 0

Darlington 43, Bowdon 21

Decatur 48, Grady 21

Dodge County 38, Southwest 14

Douglas County 30, Hughes 27

Douglass 41, Osborne 0

Dublin 53, East Laurens 0

East Hall 42, Lumpkin County 14

Elbert County 56, Putnam County 0

Emanuel County Institute 48, Treutlen 13

Evans 45, Baldwin 2

Flowery Branch 54, Johnson-Gainesville 6

Glascock County 42, Pataula Charter 16

Glenn Hills 6, Josey 0

Gordon Lee 33, Christian Heritage 14

Grayson 74, International School of Broward, FL 0

Greater Atlanta Christian 35, Union County 12

Greenbrier 37, Cross Creek 7

Grovetown 29, Richmond Academy 0

Hardaway 41, Columbus 14

Harlem 49, Butler 14

Harrison 27, Allatoona 10

Hawkinsville 21, Crawford County 8

Heard County 35, Temple 14

Heritage-Catoosa 49, Gilmer 0

Hillgrove 37, South Gwinnett 32

Houston County 27, Spalding 7

Irwin County 21, Telfair County 14

Islands 37, Johnson-Savannah 14

Jackson 27, Rutland 21

Jackson-Atlanta 27, Banneker 10

Jeff Davis 27, Metter 7

Jefferson 33, Gainesville 3

Jefferson County 62, Westside-Augusta 6

Jenkins 31, Southeast Bulloch 21

Jenkins County 22, McIntosh County Academy 18

Johns Creek 38, Northview 21

Jones County 34, Eagle’s Landing 26

Kell 28, Cass 10

Kennesaw Mountain 49, Forsyth Central 42

Lakeview Academy 35, Providence Christian 14

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 17, Haralson County 14

Lambert 36, Wheeler 27

Lanier 36, St. Pius X 33

Lee County 49, Thomas County Central 0

Liberty County 14, New Hampstead 13

Locust Grove 46, Hampton 17

Loganville 21, Walnut Grove 17

Lovejoy 41, Drew 33

Lovett 42, Towers 8

Lowndes 55, Shiloh 0

Macon County 27, Taylor County 22

Madison County 49, Franklin County 21

Manchester 30, Marion County 0

Marietta 18, Campbell 14

Marist 58, Chamblee 0

McEachern 38, Camden County 13

McIntosh 27, Riverdale 8

McNair 27, Stone Mountain 14

Meadowcreek 42, Lakeside-DeKalb 28

Mill Creek 42, Collins Hill 13

Model 21, Armuchee 7

Monroe Area 42, Apalachee 0

Montgomery County 24, Brantley County 20

Morgan County 41, Lamar County 21

Mt. Pisgah Christian 55, Pinecrest Academy 24

Mt. Vernon 42, Landmark Christian 14

Newton 48, Heritage-Conyers 17

Norcross 31, Central Gwinnett 7

North Cobb 24, Pebblebrook 21

North Gwinnett 27, Mountain View 14

North Hall 13, Fannin County 0

North Paulding 32, Cherokee 0

Northgate 28, South Paulding 14

Northside-Warner Robins 23, Ware County 14

Our Lady of Mercy 21, Strong Rock Christian 16

Pace Academy 35, Redan 12

Peach County 35, Westside-Macon 7

Peachtree Ridge 17, Discovery 0

Pelham 42, Miller County 38

Pepperell 24, Coosa 20

Perry 31, Veterans 20

Pope 12, North Atlanta 7

Portal 45, Wheeler County 22

Prince Avenue 28, George Walton Academy 14

Rabun County 49, West Hall 8

Richmond Hill 28, Lakeside-Evans 0

Ridgeland 48, Northwest Whitfield 7

Ringgold 31, Sonoraville 28

Riverwood 41, Lithia Springs 16

Rockmart 32, Dade County 0

Rome 62, Paulding County 0

Schley County 36, Dooly County 35

Screven County 49, Laney 0

Seminole County 53, Randolph-Clay 26

Social Circle 41, Oglethorpe County 7

South Cobb 35, Sprayberry 21

South Forsyth 37, Lassiter 20

Southeast Whitfield 48, LaFayette 26

Starr’s Mill 49, Morrow 24

Statesboro 28, Appling County 21

Stephens County 33, Hart County 21

Stephenson 38, Mundy’s Mill 14

Stratford Academy 24, Lincoln County 13

Swainsboro 66, Bryan County 21

Tattnall Square 35, Washington-Wilkes 30

Thomasville 40, Cook 34

Tift County 33, Coffee 31

Toombs County 20, Bacon County 14

Tri-Cities 41, Creekside 6

Trion 31, North Cobb Christian 6

Troup 48, Chapel Hill 12

Tucker 44, M. L. King 0

Upson-Lee 31, Jordan 29

Villa Rica 24, Hiram 21

Walker 29, St. Francis 14

Walton 34, Dacula 20

Warner Robins 31, West Laurens 9

Wayne County 30, Pierce County 8

Wesleyan 42, Holy Innocents’ 14

West Forsyth 20, Newnan 10

White County 45, Dawson County 42

Whitewater 40, Griffin 16

Winder-Barrow 17, North Oconee 14

Woodstock 49, North Forsyth 17

Woodward Academy 21, Salem 13

