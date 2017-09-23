Friday Football scores
Adairsville 49, Murray County 30
Alcovy 35, Forest Park 6
Alexander 28, New Manchester 16
Americus-Sumter 21, Northside-Columbus 17
Aquinas 9, Calvary Day 3
Archer 37, Roswell 26
Athens Academy 53, Towns County 13
Atkinson County 49, Lanier County 30
B.E.S.T. Academy 38, Washington 28
Bainbridge 51, Sarasota High, FL 0
Banks County 35, Monticello 21
Benedictine 27, Vidalia 7
Berrien 34, Early County 14
Bleckley County 21, Northeast 7
Blessed Trinity 45, McCallie, TN 19
Bradwell Institute 10, Long County 7
Bremen 51, Coahulla Creek 0
Brooks County 49, Monroe 0
Brookstone 42, Greenville 16
Brookwood 63, Berkmar 6
Brunswick 44, South Effingham 13
Burke County 35, Effingham County 19
Cairo 30, Shaw 7
Calhoun 40, North Murray 13
Carrollton 41, Woodland-Cartersville 6
Cartersville 41, Cedartown 7
Carver-Columbus 20, Westover 0
Cedar Grove 41, Westminster 10
Centennial 34, Cambridge 21
Central-Carroll 32, LaGrange 6
Central-Macon 42, Kendrick 24
Charlton County 35, Turner County 14
Chattahoochee 30, Dunwoody 14
Chattooga 40, Gordon Central 0
Chestatee 41, Habersham Central 37
Clarke Central 48, Cedar Shoals 7
Clinch County 42, Wilcox County 7
Colquitt County 27, Valdosta 0
Columbia 65, Clarkston 0
Crisp County 36, Spencer 0
Darlington 43, Bowdon 21
Decatur 48, Grady 21
Dodge County 38, Southwest 14
Douglas County 30, Hughes 27
Douglass 41, Osborne 0
Dublin 53, East Laurens 0
East Hall 42, Lumpkin County 14
Elbert County 56, Putnam County 0
Emanuel County Institute 48, Treutlen 13
Evans 45, Baldwin 2
Flowery Branch 54, Johnson-Gainesville 6
Glascock County 42, Pataula Charter 16
Glenn Hills 6, Josey 0
Gordon Lee 33, Christian Heritage 14
Grayson 74, International School of Broward, FL 0
Greater Atlanta Christian 35, Union County 12
Greenbrier 37, Cross Creek 7
Grovetown 29, Richmond Academy 0
Hardaway 41, Columbus 14
Harlem 49, Butler 14
Harrison 27, Allatoona 10
Hawkinsville 21, Crawford County 8
Heard County 35, Temple 14
Heritage-Catoosa 49, Gilmer 0
Hillgrove 37, South Gwinnett 32
Houston County 27, Spalding 7
Irwin County 21, Telfair County 14
Islands 37, Johnson-Savannah 14
Jackson 27, Rutland 21
Jackson-Atlanta 27, Banneker 10
Jeff Davis 27, Metter 7
Jefferson 33, Gainesville 3
Jefferson County 62, Westside-Augusta 6
Jenkins 31, Southeast Bulloch 21
Jenkins County 22, McIntosh County Academy 18
Johns Creek 38, Northview 21
Jones County 34, Eagle’s Landing 26
Kell 28, Cass 10
Kennesaw Mountain 49, Forsyth Central 42
Lakeview Academy 35, Providence Christian 14
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 17, Haralson County 14
Lambert 36, Wheeler 27
Lanier 36, St. Pius X 33
Lee County 49, Thomas County Central 0
Liberty County 14, New Hampstead 13
Locust Grove 46, Hampton 17
Loganville 21, Walnut Grove 17
Lovejoy 41, Drew 33
Lovett 42, Towers 8
Lowndes 55, Shiloh 0
Macon County 27, Taylor County 22
Madison County 49, Franklin County 21
Manchester 30, Marion County 0
Marietta 18, Campbell 14
Marist 58, Chamblee 0
McEachern 38, Camden County 13
McIntosh 27, Riverdale 8
McNair 27, Stone Mountain 14
Meadowcreek 42, Lakeside-DeKalb 28
Mill Creek 42, Collins Hill 13
Model 21, Armuchee 7
Monroe Area 42, Apalachee 0
Montgomery County 24, Brantley County 20
Morgan County 41, Lamar County 21
Mt. Pisgah Christian 55, Pinecrest Academy 24
Mt. Vernon 42, Landmark Christian 14
Newton 48, Heritage-Conyers 17
Norcross 31, Central Gwinnett 7
North Cobb 24, Pebblebrook 21
North Gwinnett 27, Mountain View 14
North Hall 13, Fannin County 0
North Paulding 32, Cherokee 0
Northgate 28, South Paulding 14
Northside-Warner Robins 23, Ware County 14
Our Lady of Mercy 21, Strong Rock Christian 16
Pace Academy 35, Redan 12
Peach County 35, Westside-Macon 7
Peachtree Ridge 17, Discovery 0
Pelham 42, Miller County 38
Pepperell 24, Coosa 20
Perry 31, Veterans 20
Pope 12, North Atlanta 7
Portal 45, Wheeler County 22
Prince Avenue 28, George Walton Academy 14
Rabun County 49, West Hall 8
Richmond Hill 28, Lakeside-Evans 0
Ridgeland 48, Northwest Whitfield 7
Ringgold 31, Sonoraville 28
Riverwood 41, Lithia Springs 16
Rockmart 32, Dade County 0
Rome 62, Paulding County 0
Schley County 36, Dooly County 35
Screven County 49, Laney 0
Seminole County 53, Randolph-Clay 26
Social Circle 41, Oglethorpe County 7
South Cobb 35, Sprayberry 21
South Forsyth 37, Lassiter 20
Southeast Whitfield 48, LaFayette 26
Starr’s Mill 49, Morrow 24
Statesboro 28, Appling County 21
Stephens County 33, Hart County 21
Stephenson 38, Mundy’s Mill 14
Stratford Academy 24, Lincoln County 13
Swainsboro 66, Bryan County 21
Tattnall Square 35, Washington-Wilkes 30
Thomasville 40, Cook 34
Tift County 33, Coffee 31
Toombs County 20, Bacon County 14
Tri-Cities 41, Creekside 6
Trion 31, North Cobb Christian 6
Troup 48, Chapel Hill 12
Tucker 44, M. L. King 0
Upson-Lee 31, Jordan 29
Villa Rica 24, Hiram 21
Walker 29, St. Francis 14
Walton 34, Dacula 20
Warner Robins 31, West Laurens 9
Wayne County 30, Pierce County 8
Wesleyan 42, Holy Innocents’ 14
West Forsyth 20, Newnan 10
White County 45, Dawson County 42
Whitewater 40, Griffin 16
Winder-Barrow 17, North Oconee 14
Woodstock 49, North Forsyth 17
Woodward Academy 21, Salem 13
