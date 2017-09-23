Cedar Grove sets record for consecutive victories; other teams in Class AAA’s top 10 play to form

Top-ranked Cedar Grove set a school record Friday with its 15th consecutive victory and first ever against No. 9 Westminster, and the rest of Class AAA’s top teams played to form. No. 2 Peach County handled Westside-Macon, and No. 3 Greater Atlanta Christian won against Union County.

Cedar Grove quarterback Xavier Dennis finished 9-of-12 passing for 76 yards and two touchdowns against Westminster. Dennis’ favorite target, Jadon Haselwood, had four catches for 60 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Darrell Neal added to his rushing totals with 14 carries for 149 yards. Defensive lineman Rashad Cheney anchored the defense with two tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack and one interception returned for a touchdown. Linebacker Isaiah Ratcliff made 14 tackles, had one interception and one forced fumble. Cedar Grove will face Towers on Oct. 6.

The second-ranked Trojans got a standout performance from senior Chris Gibson, a 5-foot-8, 182-pound running back. Gibson scored on runs of 4, 5 and 11 yards and finished the game with 128 yards rushing on 25 attempts. Wide receiver Kearis Jackson, a UGA commitment, had six catches for 123 yards. Quarterback Antonio Gilbert had 236 yards passing and one touchdown. Peach County will face Central-Macon on Oct. 5.

Here is how the rest of the top 10 fared:

— No. 3 Greater Atlanta Christian moved past Union County 47-7. The Spartans will face Fannin County on Sept. 29.

— No. 4 Crisp County had little trouble with Spencer, winning 36-0. The Cougars will face Brooks County on Sept. 29.

— No. 5 Calhoun beat North Murray 40-13 after taking a 37-6 lead into the fourth quarter. Gavin Gray was 20-of-33 passing for 340 yards and two touchdowns. The Yellow Jackets will face Haralson County on Sept. 29.

— No. 6 Jenkins defeated Southeast Bulloch 31-21 to move to 4-0. The Warriors face Johnson-Savannah on Sept. 29.

— No. 7 Bremen was not challenged in the 51-0 victory against Coahulla Creek. The Blue Devils will travel to Sonoraville on Friday.

— No. 8 Monroe Area shut out Apalachee 42-0 and will host Jackson County on Sept. 29.

— No. 9 Westminster fell to Cedar Grove. The Wildcats travel to Pace Academy on Oct. 6.

— No. 10 Lovett defeated Towers 42-8 and will face Stone Mountain on Oct. 6.

Class AAA Rankings

1. (1) Cedar Grove (5-0)

2. (2) Peach County (4-1)

3. (3) Greater Atlanta Christian (4-1)

4. (4) Crisp County (4-0)

5. (6) Calhoun (4-1)

6. (7) Jenkins (4-0)

7. (8) Bremen (5-0)

8. (10) Monroe Area (5-0)

9. (NR) Westminster (1-4)

10. (9) Lovett (2-3)