The Leaderboard: Jackson County RB moves to No. 1 in rushing yards

Noah Venable ran himself to the top of the state rushing leaderboard with a 289-yard effort last week against East Hall. That gives him 1,042 rushing yards in five games. He is the first Georgia back to crack 1,000 yards this season.

Venable is about to be at the top of Jackson County’s record books, too. He is 304 yards short of the school’s career rushing record held by Odell Collins. (Collins, coincidentally, was recognized this week by GHSF Daily as the best player in the school’s history.)

Venable has rushed for 2,423 yards in his career. He holds the single-season record of 1,381, set last year.

“Noah is a 6-1, 205-pound running back who is physical, shifty and has excellent vision,” Jackson County coach Brandon Worley said. “He is the epitome of a true team player who gives perfect effort. We also have a very solid offensive line with experience which does an outstanding job of controlling the line of scrimmage. Together, they understand the physicality necessary to establish a quality running game and truly believe in Jackson County’s brand of football – effort, attitude, toughness.”

Venable has not made a college choice. He has visited Pikeville, Reinhart and Point University. Other schools are recruiting him.

Rushing

1,042 – Noah Venable, Jackson County

915 – Chauncey Williams, Meadowcreek

829 – Uriah West, Douglas County

828 – Kevin Harris, Bradwell Institute

800 – Dameon Pierce, Bainbridge

797 – C’Bo Flemister, Pike County

760 – A.J. Brown, Harlem

753 – Jalyn Williams, Swainsboro

722 – Anthony Madison, Bacon County

718 – Kaleb Crane, White County

716 – Cal’Von Harris, Harris County

701 – Travon Mathews, Marion County

686 – Milkell Adams, Greene County

677 – Tucker Gregg, Murray County

677 – Nick Lyles, Chestatee

665 – Jo’quavious Marks, Carver (Atlanta)

638 – Jeremiah Kelly, Howard

637 – Tyrell Robinson, East Paulding

639 – Chandler Byron, Monroe Area

623 – Brandon Mackey, Wheeler County

616 – Bradley Ector, McIntosh

614 – Josiah Futral, Kell

610 – Zion Custis, Lovejoy

605 – Jonquavous Brown, Greenbrier

602 – Colby Wood, Jefferson

597 – Robert Davis, Pickens

578 – Caleb Pressley, Our Lady of Mercy

575 – James Thomas, Mitchell County

572 – Adam Byck, Savannah Country Day

569 – Malik Damons, Flowery Branch

557 – Chris Stovall, Miller County

550 – Dante Black, Brookwood

549 – Kobe Lewis, Americus-Sumter

544 – Keyon Brooks, Kennesaw Mountain

544 – Cameron Garnett, Harlem

538 – Chandler Lewis, Hebron Christian

535 – Christian Royalston, Hughes

533 – Marco Lee, Hardaway

521 – Ty Leggett, Colquitt County

517 – Marcel Murray, Hiram

515 – DJ “Flea” Winters, Temple

512 – Nykeem Farrow, Bleckley County

512 – Jonathan Sewell, Clarke Central

509 – Michael Cox, Holy Innocents’

505 – Nick Carter, Northgate

502 – Zabrion “Z.J.” Whatley, Rockmart

501 – Juan Powell, Douglass

491 – Corey Watkins, Evans

490 – Christian Singleton, North Cobb

489 – Travis Blackshear, Benedictine

479 – Solomon Vanhorse, Milton

478 – Teldrick Ross, Jones County

477 – Traivon Bass, Windsor Forest

477 – Cole Wright, Union County

476 – Justin Fields, Harrison

474 – Torrence “Yunk” Parker, Wheeler County

470 – Miles Montgomery, Whitewater

Passing

1,449 – Austin Parker, East Hall

1,316 – Montez Crowe, Troup

1,315 – Caleb Pruitt, Heritage (Conyers)

1,242 – Jarren Williams, Central Gwinnett

1,211 – Trevor Lawrence, Cartersville

1,153 – Zach Gibson, Johns Creek

1,123 – A.J. Curry, Habersham Central

1,097 – Ben Bales, North Forsyth

1,090 – Griffin Collier, Tift County

1,047 – Jacob Brumby, Pickens

1,040 – Jaylen Joyner, Dougherty

1,032 – Dylan Fromm, Warner Robins

1,031 – Trey Patterson, Morgan County

1,012 – Max Brosmer, Centennial

1,001 – Cole Kibler, Ringgold

997 – Preston Poag Jr., North Murray

988 – Porter Johnson, Southeast Whitfield

980 – Fred Payton, Parkview

973 – Chandler Gantt, Creekview

967 – J.T. Rice, Thomasville

966 – Dalton Cox, First Presbyterian

963 – Harrison Bailey, Marietta

958 – Jacob Cendoya, Mount Pisgah Christian

956 – Octavious Battle, Carver (Atlanta)

950 – Jalil El Amin, Duluth

876 – Banks Ramsey, Wesleyan

862 – Matthew Edwards, Mountain View

852 – Jase Orndorff, Lee Count

847 – Grant Roland, Prince Avenue Christian

839 – Nakia Davis Jr., B.E.S.T. Academy

839 – Jake Smith, Blessed Trinity

835 – Matthew Downing, Alpharetta

834 – Ross Malmgren, North Paulding

830 – Garrett Bass, Woodstock

821 – Justin Fields, Harrison

815 – Brantley Mauldin, Paulding County

811 – Jamarius Stevens, Brunswick

791 – Evan Conley, Kell

787 – Hogan Dykes, Cambridge

768 – Kendall Boney, Mundy’s Mill

761 – Blake Bryan, Heritage (Ringgold)

759 – Bradley Riopelle, Lassiter

757 – Kameron Smith, Campbell

733 – Brock Landis, Winder-Barrow

731 – Jordan Walton, Westover

730 – Bailey Fisher, Rabun County

728 – Jordan Yates, Milton

727 – Mark Wright, Carrollton

714 – J. Ben Haynes, White County

714 – Hajj-Malik Williams, Hapeville Charter

705 – Antonio Gilbert, Peach County

696 – Bo Lawson, Dooly County

686 – Storm Yarbrough, Chestatee

Receiving

642 – Rashod Bateman, Tift County

588 – Jordan “Mega” Young, Heritage (Conyers)

552 – William Huzzie, Duluth

508 – Oscar Gonzalez, Southeast Whitfield

505 – Zach Goss Jr., Pickens

487 – Steven Peterson, Harrison

479 – Jim Barnett, Habersham Central

479 – Connor Rice, North Murray

460 – Khmari Thompson, Central Gwinnett

450 – Ryan Davis, Blessed Trinity

450 – Christian Parrish, Prince Avenue Christian

446 – Ty King, Jefferson County

440 – Ridge Polk, Cambridge

437 – Sedrion Morse, East Hall

435 – K.J. Millwood, Lakeview Academy

435 – Ramel Keyton, Marietta

431 – Tanner McCrary, Creekview

431 – Anthony Cooper, Morgan County

430 – Katerian Legrone, B.E.S.T. Academy

420 – Noah Frith, Woodstock

419 – Zach Williams, Johns Creek

418 – Jamari Thrash, Troup

415 – Malik Washington, Parkview

404 – Michiah “Rae Rae” Randolph, Alexander

403 – Jacob Cendoya, Mount Pisgah Christian

401 – Brysen Boone, South Cobb

395 – Devron Harper, Heritage (Conyers)

394 – Jalin Strown, Flowery Branch

389 – Titus Moore, First Presbyterian

384 – Malachi Carter, Mountain View

380 – Ty Terrell, Lee County

376 – Travion Hampton, Duluth

371 – Josh Vann, Tucker

358 – Kevin Cochran, Thomasville

353 – Jallah Zeze, Central Gwinnett

352 – Luke Grant, Heritage (Ringgold)

346 – Ralph Lovett, Beach

345 – Tyrone Scott, Jenkins

342 – Cedric Touchstone, North Forsyth

341 – Blane Mason, Centennial

336 – Cam Singletary, Colquitt County

331 – Michael Luckie, Kell

330 – Nick Manson, Mundy’s Mill

330 – Mark Anthony Dixon, Troup

328 – Jaylon Barden, Westside (Macon)

325 – Zach Peterson, Wesleyan

321 – T.J. Horton, Cartersville

321 – Miles Marshall, Parkview

317 – Landon Eaton, Southeast Whitfield

313 – Cal Dickie, Centennial

310 – Mike Ramsey, Columbus

302 – Jermaine Browner, North Oconee

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.