The Leaderboard: Jackson County RB moves to No. 1 in rushing yards
Noah Venable ran himself to the top of the state rushing leaderboard with a 289-yard effort last week against East Hall. That gives him 1,042 rushing yards in five games. He is the first Georgia back to crack 1,000 yards this season.
Venable is about to be at the top of Jackson County’s record books, too. He is 304 yards short of the school’s career rushing record held by Odell Collins. (Collins, coincidentally, was recognized this week by GHSF Daily as the best player in the school’s history.)
Venable has rushed for 2,423 yards in his career. He holds the single-season record of 1,381, set last year.
“Noah is a 6-1, 205-pound running back who is physical, shifty and has excellent vision,” Jackson County coach Brandon Worley said. “He is the epitome of a true team player who gives perfect effort. We also have a very solid offensive line with experience which does an outstanding job of controlling the line of scrimmage. Together, they understand the physicality necessary to establish a quality running game and truly believe in Jackson County’s brand of football – effort, attitude, toughness.”
Venable has not made a college choice. He has visited Pikeville, Reinhart and Point University. Other schools are recruiting him.
Rushing
1,042 – Noah Venable, Jackson County
915 – Chauncey Williams, Meadowcreek
829 – Uriah West, Douglas County
828 – Kevin Harris, Bradwell Institute
800 – Dameon Pierce, Bainbridge
797 – C’Bo Flemister, Pike County
760 – A.J. Brown, Harlem
753 – Jalyn Williams, Swainsboro
722 – Anthony Madison, Bacon County
718 – Kaleb Crane, White County
716 – Cal’Von Harris, Harris County
701 – Travon Mathews, Marion County
686 – Milkell Adams, Greene County
677 – Tucker Gregg, Murray County
677 – Nick Lyles, Chestatee
665 – Jo’quavious Marks, Carver (Atlanta)
638 – Jeremiah Kelly, Howard
637 – Tyrell Robinson, East Paulding
639 – Chandler Byron, Monroe Area
623 – Brandon Mackey, Wheeler County
616 – Bradley Ector, McIntosh
614 – Josiah Futral, Kell
610 – Zion Custis, Lovejoy
605 – Jonquavous Brown, Greenbrier
602 – Colby Wood, Jefferson
597 – Robert Davis, Pickens
578 – Caleb Pressley, Our Lady of Mercy
575 – James Thomas, Mitchell County
572 – Adam Byck, Savannah Country Day
569 – Malik Damons, Flowery Branch
557 – Chris Stovall, Miller County
550 – Dante Black, Brookwood
549 – Kobe Lewis, Americus-Sumter
544 – Keyon Brooks, Kennesaw Mountain
544 – Cameron Garnett, Harlem
538 – Chandler Lewis, Hebron Christian
535 – Christian Royalston, Hughes
533 – Marco Lee, Hardaway
521 – Ty Leggett, Colquitt County
517 – Marcel Murray, Hiram
515 – DJ “Flea” Winters, Temple
512 – Nykeem Farrow, Bleckley County
512 – Jonathan Sewell, Clarke Central
509 – Michael Cox, Holy Innocents’
505 – Nick Carter, Northgate
502 – Zabrion “Z.J.” Whatley, Rockmart
501 – Juan Powell, Douglass
491 – Corey Watkins, Evans
490 – Christian Singleton, North Cobb
489 – Travis Blackshear, Benedictine
479 – Solomon Vanhorse, Milton
478 – Teldrick Ross, Jones County
477 – Traivon Bass, Windsor Forest
477 – Cole Wright, Union County
476 – Justin Fields, Harrison
474 – Torrence “Yunk” Parker, Wheeler County
470 – Miles Montgomery, Whitewater
Passing
1,449 – Austin Parker, East Hall
1,316 – Montez Crowe, Troup
1,315 – Caleb Pruitt, Heritage (Conyers)
1,242 – Jarren Williams, Central Gwinnett
1,211 – Trevor Lawrence, Cartersville
1,153 – Zach Gibson, Johns Creek
1,123 – A.J. Curry, Habersham Central
1,097 – Ben Bales, North Forsyth
1,090 – Griffin Collier, Tift County
1,047 – Jacob Brumby, Pickens
1,040 – Jaylen Joyner, Dougherty
1,032 – Dylan Fromm, Warner Robins
1,031 – Trey Patterson, Morgan County
1,012 – Max Brosmer, Centennial
1,001 – Cole Kibler, Ringgold
997 – Preston Poag Jr., North Murray
988 – Porter Johnson, Southeast Whitfield
980 – Fred Payton, Parkview
973 – Chandler Gantt, Creekview
967 – J.T. Rice, Thomasville
966 – Dalton Cox, First Presbyterian
963 – Harrison Bailey, Marietta
958 – Jacob Cendoya, Mount Pisgah Christian
956 – Octavious Battle, Carver (Atlanta)
950 – Jalil El Amin, Duluth
876 – Banks Ramsey, Wesleyan
862 – Matthew Edwards, Mountain View
852 – Jase Orndorff, Lee Count
847 – Grant Roland, Prince Avenue Christian
839 – Nakia Davis Jr., B.E.S.T. Academy
839 – Jake Smith, Blessed Trinity
835 – Matthew Downing, Alpharetta
834 – Ross Malmgren, North Paulding
830 – Garrett Bass, Woodstock
821 – Justin Fields, Harrison
815 – Brantley Mauldin, Paulding County
811 – Jamarius Stevens, Brunswick
791 – Evan Conley, Kell
787 – Hogan Dykes, Cambridge
768 – Kendall Boney, Mundy’s Mill
761 – Blake Bryan, Heritage (Ringgold)
759 – Bradley Riopelle, Lassiter
757 – Kameron Smith, Campbell
733 – Brock Landis, Winder-Barrow
731 – Jordan Walton, Westover
730 – Bailey Fisher, Rabun County
728 – Jordan Yates, Milton
727 – Mark Wright, Carrollton
714 – J. Ben Haynes, White County
714 – Hajj-Malik Williams, Hapeville Charter
705 – Antonio Gilbert, Peach County
696 – Bo Lawson, Dooly County
686 – Storm Yarbrough, Chestatee
Receiving
642 – Rashod Bateman, Tift County
588 – Jordan “Mega” Young, Heritage (Conyers)
552 – William Huzzie, Duluth
508 – Oscar Gonzalez, Southeast Whitfield
505 – Zach Goss Jr., Pickens
487 – Steven Peterson, Harrison
479 – Jim Barnett, Habersham Central
479 – Connor Rice, North Murray
460 – Khmari Thompson, Central Gwinnett
450 – Ryan Davis, Blessed Trinity
450 – Christian Parrish, Prince Avenue Christian
446 – Ty King, Jefferson County
440 – Ridge Polk, Cambridge
437 – Sedrion Morse, East Hall
435 – K.J. Millwood, Lakeview Academy
435 – Ramel Keyton, Marietta
431 – Tanner McCrary, Creekview
431 – Anthony Cooper, Morgan County
430 – Katerian Legrone, B.E.S.T. Academy
420 – Noah Frith, Woodstock
419 – Zach Williams, Johns Creek
418 – Jamari Thrash, Troup
415 – Malik Washington, Parkview
404 – Michiah “Rae Rae” Randolph, Alexander
403 – Jacob Cendoya, Mount Pisgah Christian
401 – Brysen Boone, South Cobb
395 – Devron Harper, Heritage (Conyers)
394 – Jalin Strown, Flowery Branch
389 – Titus Moore, First Presbyterian
384 – Malachi Carter, Mountain View
380 – Ty Terrell, Lee County
376 – Travion Hampton, Duluth
371 – Josh Vann, Tucker
358 – Kevin Cochran, Thomasville
353 – Jallah Zeze, Central Gwinnett
352 – Luke Grant, Heritage (Ringgold)
346 – Ralph Lovett, Beach
345 – Tyrone Scott, Jenkins
342 – Cedric Touchstone, North Forsyth
341 – Blane Mason, Centennial
336 – Cam Singletary, Colquitt County
331 – Michael Luckie, Kell
330 – Nick Manson, Mundy’s Mill
330 – Mark Anthony Dixon, Troup
328 – Jaylon Barden, Westside (Macon)
325 – Zach Peterson, Wesleyan
321 – T.J. Horton, Cartersville
321 – Miles Marshall, Parkview
317 – Landon Eaton, Southeast Whitfield
313 – Cal Dickie, Centennial
310 – Mike Ramsey, Columbus
302 – Jermaine Browner, North Oconee
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
View Comments 0