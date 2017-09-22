National rankings: Grayson holds steady in most polls
Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.
12. (13) Grayson
21. (24) Lowndes
31. (36) Cartersville
33. (42) Rome
61. (NR) Archer
65. (95) Buford
93. (NR) Walton
13. (14) Grayson
4. (4) Grayson
5. (5) Grayson
4. (4) Grayson
54. (59) Cartersville
61. (67) Buford
64. (75) Lowndes
68. (23) Colquitt County
8. (8) Grayson
