National rankings: Grayson holds steady in most polls

ajc-sports.ajc, Football, Gwinnett County, high school sports, Latest News, Polls.

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.

CalPreps

12. (13) Grayson

21. (24) Lowndes

31. (36) Cartersville

33. (42) Rome

61. (NR) Archer

65. (95) Buford

93. (NR) Walton

USA Today

13. (14) Grayson

MaxPreps

4. (4) Grayson

PrepNation

5. (5) Grayson

High School Football America

4. (4) Grayson

54. (59) Cartersville

61. (67) Buford

64. (75) Lowndes

68. (23) Colquitt County

Prep Force

8. (8) Grayson

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

View Comments 0