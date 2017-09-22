Our Products
Daily Trivia: Region in which every team has a losing record

Football, high school sports

(AJC)

In only one of Georgia’s 56 regions does every team have a losing record. That region went 0-3 last weekend. Which region is it? (Answer Monday)

Answer to Thursday’s question: The only Georgia region in which every team has a winning record is Region 7-AAAA. The region includes Marist (4-0), Blessed Trinity (4-1), West Hall (4-1), White County (4-1) and Chestatee (3-2).

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

