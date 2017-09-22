Our Products
Daily List: Teams allowing the fewest points per game

Daily List, Football, high school sports

(Jason Getz/AJC)

Teams that are giving up the fewest points per game:

Class AAAAAAA

3.25 – Mountain View

3.25 – North Paulding

9.50 – Lowndes

10.00 – Pebblebrook

12.20 – Tift County

12.50 – Archer

13.50 – McEachern

13.75 – Mill Creek

14.00 – Grayson

14.75 – Collins Hill

Class AAAAAA

5.25 – Greenbrier

8.00 – Douglas County

8.75 – North Atlanta

9.00 – Mays

9.33 – Richmond Hill

11.00 – Northside (W, Robins)

11.40 – Lee County

11.50 – Bradwell Institute

11.67 – Dunwoody

14.00 – Northgate

Class AAAAA

4.25 – Stockbridge

5.50 – Arabia Mountain

6.75 – Dutchtown

7.00 – Eagle’s Landing

7.50 – McIntosh

7.50 – Griffin

9.00 – Jones County

10.00 – Wayne County

10.33 – North Springs

10.33 – Cedar Shoals

Class AAAA

5.25 – Ridgeland

9.00 – Thomson

9.50 – Sandy Creek

10.00 – West Laurens

11.00 – Heritage (Ringgold)

11.60 – West Hall

12.50 – Cedartown

12.50 – North Clayton

12.75 – Marist

13.00 – Troup

Class AAA

8.50 – Cedar Grove

9.00 – Dawson County

9.33 – Savannah

10.00 – Bremen

10.25 – Union County

11.75 – McNair

12.00 – Crisp County

14.50 – Beach

14.75 – Monroe Area

15.50 – Fannin County

Class AA

4.67 – Brooks County

8.25 – Callaway

10.50 – Thomasville

11.00 – Screven County

11.00 – Toombs County

11.50 – Benedictine

11.50 – Hapeville Charter

11.67 – Northeast

12.67 – Southwest

13.75 – Bleckley County

Class A

2.33 – Athens Academy

3.50 – Mount Zion (Carroll)

6.67 – George Walton Academy

8.25 – Mount de Sales

10.00 – ELCA

10.67 – Charlton County

10.67 – Johnson County

11.00 – Calvary Day

11.25 – Marion County

11.33 – Stratford Academy

