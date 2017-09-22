Daily List: Teams allowing the fewest points per game
Teams that are giving up the fewest points per game:
Class AAAAAAA
3.25 – Mountain View
3.25 – North Paulding
9.50 – Lowndes
10.00 – Pebblebrook
12.20 – Tift County
12.50 – Archer
13.50 – McEachern
13.75 – Mill Creek
14.00 – Grayson
14.75 – Collins Hill
Class AAAAAA
5.25 – Greenbrier
8.00 – Douglas County
8.75 – North Atlanta
9.00 – Mays
9.33 – Richmond Hill
11.00 – Northside (W, Robins)
11.40 – Lee County
11.50 – Bradwell Institute
11.67 – Dunwoody
14.00 – Northgate
Class AAAAA
4.25 – Stockbridge
5.50 – Arabia Mountain
6.75 – Dutchtown
7.00 – Eagle’s Landing
7.50 – McIntosh
7.50 – Griffin
9.00 – Jones County
10.00 – Wayne County
10.33 – North Springs
10.33 – Cedar Shoals
Class AAAA
5.25 – Ridgeland
9.00 – Thomson
9.50 – Sandy Creek
10.00 – West Laurens
11.00 – Heritage (Ringgold)
11.60 – West Hall
12.50 – Cedartown
12.50 – North Clayton
12.75 – Marist
13.00 – Troup
Class AAA
8.50 – Cedar Grove
9.00 – Dawson County
9.33 – Savannah
10.00 – Bremen
10.25 – Union County
11.75 – McNair
12.00 – Crisp County
14.50 – Beach
14.75 – Monroe Area
15.50 – Fannin County
Class AA
4.67 – Brooks County
8.25 – Callaway
10.50 – Thomasville
11.00 – Screven County
11.00 – Toombs County
11.50 – Benedictine
11.50 – Hapeville Charter
11.67 – Northeast
12.67 – Southwest
13.75 – Bleckley County
Class A
2.33 – Athens Academy
3.50 – Mount Zion (Carroll)
6.67 – George Walton Academy
8.25 – Mount de Sales
10.00 – ELCA
10.67 – Charlton County
10.67 – Johnson County
11.00 – Calvary Day
11.25 – Marion County
11.33 – Stratford Academy
