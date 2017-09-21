Thursday Football, Softball and Volleyball scores
Thursday scores
Football
Callaway 28, Harris County 27
Softball
Alcovy 21, Grovetown 10
Alpharetta 12, Johns Creek 8
Apalachee 7, Winder-Barrow 4
Armuchee 8, Gordon Central 0
Bremen 6, Haralson County 4
Brookstone 10, Marion County 6
Bryan County 4, Toombs County 1
Calvary Day 13, Jenkins 5
Cambridge 6, Northview 4
Central 16, Troup County 0
Chamblee 17, Lithonia 1
Chapel Hill 17, LaGrange 5
Coffee 11, Northside 0
Collins Hill 4, Mill Creek 2
Columbus 13, Carver 0
Creekview 3, River Ridge 2
Dacula 10, Gainesville 0
Dade County 14, Model 2
Decatur 18, Jackson 0
Dublin 17, Northeast 2
Dunwoody 13, Centennial 4
Early County 8, Thomasville 6
East Hall 8, Lumpkin County 1
East Paulding 3, Cass 1
Forsyth Central 5, Lambert 4
Georgia Military 12, Lincoln County 0
Gilmer 3, LaFayette 2
Gordon Lee 12, Trion 0
Gordon Lee 9, Trion 1
Jackson County 14, Morgan County 2
Jenkins County 12, Treutlen 8
Jonesboro 18, Drew 6
Kell 6, Villa Rica 4
Loganville 9, Walnut Grove 1
Long County 10, Liberty County 0
Mary Persons 7, Howard 2
Monroe Area 8, Hart County 4
Monticello 11, Rabun County 6
Mt. Paran Christian 12, King’s Ridge 3
North Cobb Christian 9, Fellowship Christian 2
North Forsyth 6, Milton 0
North Gwinnett 15, Peachtree Ridge 1
Northside 12, Hardaway 0
Paulding County 4, Woodland 3
Pelham 15, Terrell County 0
Pepperell 17, Coosa 0
Rockmart 9, Chattooga 0
Rome 7, Temple 2
Schley County 6, Manchester 5
South Atlanta 17, Washington 9
Starr’s Mill 15, Fayette County 6
Stephens County 8, St. Pius 0
Stephenson 15, Mt. Zion 0
Tattnall Square 11, Mount de Sales 2
Therrell 17, Coretta Scott King 3
Thomson 16, Richmond County 0
Washington County 19, Southwest 1
Wheeler 12, North Atlanta 3
Wilcox County 7, Charlton County 2
Windsor Forest 29, Johnson 14
Worth County 13, Monroe 0
Volleyball
Allatoona 2, Alexander 0
Allatoona 2, Kell 0
Blessed Trinity 2, Cambridge 0
Blessed Trinity 2, Cambridge 0
Buford 3, St. Pius 0
Dunwoody 2, Cambridge 1
East Hall 2, Madison County 1
East Hall 2, Prince Avenue 0
Fannin County 2, Gordon Central 0
Fannin County 2, North Murray 0
Flowery Branch 2, Clarke Central 0
Gainesville 2, Lanier 1
Greenbrier 2, Alcovy 0
Grovetown 2, Westside-Augusta 0
Harris County 2, Auburn 1
Harris County 2, Opelika 0
Heritage 3, Oak Mountain 0
Jackson County 2, Flowery Branch 1
Johns Creek 2, Riverwood 0
Kennesaw Mountain 2, Marietta 0
Kennesaw Mountain 2, North Paulding 1
Lambert 3, South Forsyth 0
Mill Creek 2, Gainesville 0
Mt. Paran Christian 3, Westminster 0
Norcross 2, Northgate 0
Norcross 2, Peachtree Ridge 0
North Atlanta 2, Drew Charter 0
North Gwinnett 3, Brookwood 0
North Hall 2, Hebron Christian 0
North Hall 2, Jefferson 0
North Murray 2, Gordon Central 0
Riverwood 2, Mt. Vernon Presbyterian 0
Tri-Cities 2, Riverdale 0
Villa Rica 2, Central-Carroll 0
Westside 2, Harlem 1
