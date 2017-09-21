Maxwell Week 6 Projections
Each game is listed showing the game rate, favorite, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, the projected margin, and the opponent.
The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.
All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
The Maxwell Ratings are a regular feature of Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
Sep 21
|Game Rate
|Class
|Favorite
|Percent
|Margin
|Opponent
|Class
|51.96
|AAAAAAA
|East Coweta
|77.2%
|12
|Arabia Mountain
|AAAAA
|46.35
|AAAA
|Eastside
|54.8%
|2
|Oconee County
|AAAA
|36.55
|AAAAA
|Carver (Atlanta)
|85.9%
|18
|North Springs
|AAAAA
|32.69
|AAAAA
|Southwest DeKalb
|87.3%
|19
|Rockdale County
|AAAAAAA
|8.23
|A-Public
|Mitchell County
|87.0%
|19
|Terrell County
|A-Public
Sep 22
|Game Rate
|Class
|Favorite
|Percent
|Margin
|Opponent
|Class
|78.17
|AAAAAAA
|Archer
|76.5%
|12
|Roswell
|AAAAAAA
|74.39
|AAAAAAA
|Tift County
|66.7%
|7
|Coffee
|AAAAAA
|72.14
|AAAAAAA
|South Forsyth
|59.1%
|4
|Lassiter
|AAAAAAA
|69.33
|AAAAAAA
|Norcross
|62.5%
|5
|Central Gwinnett
|AAAAAAA
|67.12
|AAAAAAA
|North Gwinnett
|79.8%
|14
|Mountain View
|AAAAAAA
|66.29
|AAAAAA
|Allatoona
|51.1%
|1
|Harrison
|AAAAAA
|65.98
|AAAAAAA
|Colquitt County
|89.0%
|21
|Valdosta
|AAAAAA
|64.57
|AAAAAA
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|63.5%
|6
|Ware County
|AAAAA
|64.16
|AAAAAAA
|Hillgrove
|63.7%
|6
|South Gwinnett
|AAAAAAA
|62.49
|AAAAAA
|Hughes
|58.0%
|4
|Douglas County
|AAAAAA
|62.27
|AAAAAAA
|Mill Creek
|93.2%
|26
|Collins Hill
|AAAAAAA
|62.04
|AAAAAAA
|Walton
|87.8%
|20
|Dacula
|AAAAAA
|59.48
|AAAAAAA
|McEachern
|93.2%
|26
|Camden County
|AAAAAAA
|57.20
|AAAAA
|Jones County
|76.7%
|12
|Eagle’s Landing
|AAAAA
|55.34
|AAA
|Cedar Grove
|88.4%
|20
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|AAA
|54.87
|AAAA
|Burke County
|56.0%
|3
|Effingham County
|AAAAAA
|54.66
|AAAAAAA
|Woodstock
|67.2%
|7
|North Forsyth
|AAAAAAA
|52.81
|AAAAAA
|Lanier
|60.8%
|5
|St. Pius X
|AAAA
|51.93
|AAAAAAA
|Newton
|84.2%
|17
|Heritage (Conyers)
|AAAAAA
|51.91
|AAAAAAA
|West Forsyth
|80.7%
|14
|Newnan
|AAAAAAA
|51.71
|AAAAA
|Warner Robins
|86.5%
|19
|West Laurens
|AAAA
|51.70
|AAAAAAA
|Wheeler
|53.1%
|2
|Lambert
|AAAAAAA
|50.60
|AAAA
|Jefferson
|80.2%
|14
|Gainesville
|AAAAAA
|50.30
|AAAA
|Cartersville
|98.1%
|37
|Cedartown
|AAAA
|49.77
|AAAA
|Ridgeland
|67.6%
|8
|Northwest Whitfield
|AAAA
|49.63
|AAAA
|Spalding
|55.4%
|2
|Houston County
|AAAAAA
|49.27
|AAAAAA
|Alexander
|80.0%
|14
|New Manchester
|AAAAAA
|47.67
|AAAA
|Troup
|54.5%
|2
|Chapel Hill
|AAAA
|47.25
|AAA
|Peach County
|87.9%
|20
|Westside (Macon)
|AAA
|46.98
|AAAAAA
|Lee County
|94.9%
|29
|Thomas County Central
|AAAAA
|45.66
|AAAAA
|Rome
|96.3%
|31
|Paulding County
|AAAAA
|45.12
|AA
|Rabun County
|83.5%
|16
|West Hall
|AAAA
|44.90
|AAAA
|Americus-Sumter
|51.6%
|1
|Northside (Columbus)
|AAAA
|44.29
|AA
|Dodge County
|73.2%
|10
|Southwest
|AA
|43.94
|AAAAAAA
|Marietta
|87.5%
|19
|Campbell
|AAAAAAA
|43.36
|AAAAAAA
|Lowndes
|98.7%
|38
|Shiloh
|AAAAAAA
|43.16
|AAAAA
|Villa Rica
|68.0%
|8
|Hiram
|AAAAA
|42.12
|AAA
|Crisp County
|81.4%
|15
|Spencer
|AA
|41.97
|AA
|Benedictine
|97.7%
|35
|Vidalia
|AA
|41.96
|AA
|Brooks County
|83.9%
|17
|Monroe
|AAA
|40.40
|AAAAA
|Griffin
|91.4%
|24
|Whitewater
|AAAAA
|40.25
|AAAAAAA
|North Paulding
|95.8%
|30
|Cherokee
|AAAAAAA
|39.99
|AAAAAAA
|North Cobb
|95.2%
|29
|Pebblebrook
|AAAAAAA
|39.28
|AAAA
|Baldwin
|67.6%
|8
|Evans
|AAAAAA
|38.73
|AAAA
|Perry
|52.6%
|1
|Veterans
|AAAAA
|38.65
|A-Public
|Charlton County
|53.3%
|2
|Turner County
|A-Public
|38.55
|AAAAAA
|Johns Creek
|68.0%
|8
|Northview
|AAAAAA
|38.40
|AAAA
|Woodward Academy
|93.2%
|26
|Salem
|AAAA
|38.30
|AAA
|Dawson County
|52.1%
|1
|White County
|AAAA
|38.10
|AA
|Callaway
|92.6%
|25
|Harris County
|AAAAA
|38.05
|AAAAA
|Banneker
|75.5%
|11
|Maynard Jackson
|AAAAA
|37.51
|AAAAA
|Clarke Central
|85.8%
|18
|Cedar Shoals
|AAAAA
|37.40
|AAAAAA
|Lovejoy
|90.1%
|22
|Drew
|AAAAAA
|37.37
|A-Private
|Tattnall Square
|65.3%
|7
|Washington-Wilkes
|A-Public
|36.56
|AAAAAA
|Centennial
|81.9%
|15
|Cambridge
|AAAAAA
|36.41
|AAAA
|Carver (Columbus)
|59.1%
|4
|Westover
|AAAA
|36.36
|AAAAA
|Wayne County
|92.9%
|25
|Pierce County
|AAA
|36.08
|AAAAAA
|South Cobb
|59.2%
|4
|Sprayberry
|AAAAAA
|36.04
|A-Public
|Manchester
|80.7%
|14
|Marion County
|A-Public
|35.92
|AAAAAA
|Pope
|63.6%
|6
|North Atlanta
|AAAAAA
|35.44
|AAA
|Sonoraville
|57.6%
|3
|Ringgold
|AAA
|35.01
|AAAA
|Hardaway
|65.6%
|7
|Columbus
|AAAA
|34.93
|AAA
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|98.0%
|36
|Union County
|AAA
|34.73
|AAAA
|LaGrange
|56.9%
|3
|Central (Carrollton)
|AAAA
|33.98
|AAAAAA
|Northgate
|92.4%
|25
|South Paulding
|AAAAAA
|33.37
|A-Public
|Macon County
|91.7%
|24
|Taylor County
|A-Public
|33.25
|AAAAAA
|Tucker
|98.6%
|38
|M.L. King
|AAAAAA
|33.17
|AAAAAA
|Richmond Hill
|84.6%
|17
|Lakeside (Evans)
|AAAAAA
|32.91
|AA
|Thomasville
|94.5%
|28
|Cook
|AAA
|32.73
|AAA
|Jenkins
|80.0%
|14
|Southeast Bulloch
|AAA
|32.70
|AAA
|Appling County
|52.0%
|1
|Statesboro
|AAAAA
|32.51
|AAAAA
|Starr’s Mill
|97.7%
|35
|Morrow
|AAAAA
|32.50
|A-Private
|Calvary Day
|81.2%
|15
|Aquinas
|A-Private
|32.24
|AA
|Pepperell
|74.9%
|11
|Coosa
|AA
|32.04
|AA
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|54.4%
|2
|Washington
|AA
|31.87
|A-Private
|Stratford Academy
|79.1%
|13
|Lincoln County
|A-Public
|31.79
|AAA
|Liberty County
|73.5%
|10
|New Hampstead
|AAAAA
|31.66
|AA
|Berrien
|51.9%
|1
|Early County
|AA
|30.93
|AAA
|Pace Academy
|87.4%
|19
|Redan
|AAA
|30.88
|AAAAAA
|Winder-Barrow
|90.2%
|22
|North Oconee
|AAAA
|30.84
|AA
|Bacon County
|75.9%
|12
|Toombs County
|AA
|30.83
|AAAAA
|Locust Grove
|73.9%
|11
|Hampton
|AAAAA
|30.80
|AAAAA
|Carrollton
|97.9%
|36
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|AAAAA
|30.75
|A-Public
|Commerce
|77.3%
|12
|Athens Christian
|A-Private
|30.74
|AAAAAA
|Brunswick
|95.0%
|29
|South Effingham
|AAAAA
|30.72
|AAAAAA
|Creekside
|74.8%
|11
|Tri-Cities
|AAAAAA
|29.44
|AAAAA
|McIntosh
|79.2%
|14
|Riverdale
|AAAAA
|29.44
|AAAAA
|Loganville
|75.9%
|12
|Walnut Grove
|AAAAA
|28.48
|AAAAAA
|Habersham Central
|57.6%
|3
|Chestatee
|AAAA
|28.12
|AAAAAAA
|Westlake
|97.6%
|35
|Lithonia
|AAAAA
|27.97
|AAAAAA
|Chattahoochee
|80.7%
|14
|Dunwoody
|AAAAAA
|27.48
|AAAAAAA
|Kennesaw Mountain
|88.1%
|20
|Forsyth Central
|AAAAAAA
|27.38
|A-Private
|Darlington
|78.8%
|13
|Bowdon
|A-Public
|27.26
|AAAAAA
|Stephenson
|97.9%
|36
|Mundy’s Mill
|AAAAAA
|27.21
|AA
|Northeast
|56.9%
|3
|Bleckley County
|AA
|27.12
|AAAAA
|Kell
|97.8%
|36
|Cass
|AAAAA
|26.94
|AAAAA
|Riverwood
|85.4%
|18
|Lithia Springs
|AAAAA
|26.76
|A-Public
|Irwin County
|94.5%
|28
|Telfair County
|A-Public
|26.48
|A-Private
|Wesleyan
|90.9%
|23
|Holy Innocents
|A-Private
|26.12
|AAA
|Morgan County
|81.9%
|15
|Lamar County
|AA
|25.94
|AAAA
|Cairo
|93.9%
|27
|Shaw
|AAAA
|25.23
|AAAA
|Stephens County
|86.2%
|18
|Hart County
|AAA
|24.60
|AAAAAAA
|Meadowcreek
|82.8%
|16
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|AAAAAAA
|24.37
|A-Private
|Prince Avenue Christian
|93.7%
|27
|George Walton Academy
|A-Private
|23.84
|AA
|Elbert County
|79.5%
|14
|Putnam County
|AA
|23.75
|AAAA
|Upson-Lee
|92.8%
|25
|Jordan
|AA
|23.23
|AAAAA
|Grady
|68.6%
|8
|Decatur
|AAAAA
|22.76
|AAAAAAA
|Peachtree Ridge
|96.8%
|33
|Discovery
|AAAAAAA
|22.60
|AA
|Screven County
|93.1%
|26
|Laney
|AA
|22.42
|AAA
|Lovett
|96.5%
|32
|Towers
|AAA
|22.13
|AAAAAA
|Grovetown
|70.6%
|9
|Richmond Academy
|AAAA
|21.83
|AAA
|Franklin County
|54.7%
|2
|Madison County
|AAAA
|21.31
|AAA
|Calhoun
|99.0%
|39
|North Murray
|AAA
|21.27
|AA
|Jeff Davis
|53.2%
|2
|Metter
|AA
|21.13
|A-Public
|Johnson County
|54.3%
|2
|Savannah Country Day
|A-Private
|21.07
|A-Public
|Pelham
|70.9%
|9
|Miller County
|A-Public
|20.89
|A-Private
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|67.8%
|8
|Landmark Christian
|A-Private
|20.39
|AAA
|Brantley County
|70.4%
|9
|Montgomery County
|A-Public
|20.04
|AAA
|Monroe Area
|90.2%
|22
|Apalachee
|AAAAAA
|18.56
|AA
|Rockmart
|88.1%
|20
|Dade County
|AA
|17.82
|AAA
|Central (Macon)
|74.1%
|11
|Kendrick
|AAA
|17.80
|A-Public
|McIntosh County Academy
|87.9%
|20
|Jenkins County
|A-Public
|17.23
|AA
|Heard County
|96.9%
|33
|Temple
|AA
|17.13
|A-Private
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|89.4%
|21
|Pinecrest Academy
|A-Private
|16.78
|AA
|Hapeville Charter
|98.9%
|39
|South Atlanta
|AA
|16.28
|AAA
|North Hall
|74.6%
|11
|Fannin County
|AAA
|15.54
|AAA
|Beach
|50.8%
|1
|Savannah
|AAA
|15.00
|AAA
|Jackson
|93.7%
|27
|Rutland
|AAA
|14.47
|A-Public
|Dooly County
|86.9%
|19
|Schley County
|A-Public
|14.23
|AAA
|Adairsville
|90.0%
|22
|Murray County
|AAA
|14.13
|AA
|Banks County
|62.2%
|5
|Monticello
|AA
|11.56
|AAAA
|Marist
|99.7%
|41
|Chamblee
|AAAAA
|10.93
|AAA
|East Hall
|90.3%
|22
|Lumpkin County
|AAA
|10.53
|AAAA
|North Clayton
|86.2%
|18
|Druid Hills
|AAAA
|10.12
|AA
|Dublin
|92.9%
|25
|East Laurens
|AA
|10.04
|A-Public
|Clinch County
|98.0%
|36
|Wilcox County
|A-Public
|9.81
|AA
|Douglass
|91.7%
|24
|Osborne
|AAAAAA
|9.44
|A-Private
|Walker
|79.2%
|14
|St. Francis
|A-Private
|8.79
|A-Private
|Athens Academy
|96.6%
|32
|Towns County
|A-Public
|8.79
|AA
|Swainsboro
|97.6%
|35
|Bryan County
|AA
|8.51
|A-Public
|Emanuel County Institute
|95.1%
|29
|Treutlen
|A-Public
|7.62
|AA
|Harlem
|75.8%
|12
|Butler
|AA
|7.27
|AAAAAA
|Bradwell Institute
|96.7%
|32
|Long County
|AAA
|6.80
|A-Private
|Our Lady of Mercy
|80.2%
|14
|Strong Rock Christian
|A-Private
|6.71
|AAAAAA
|Greenbrier
|92.9%
|26
|Cross Creek
|AAAA
|6.55
|AA
|Glenn Hills
|63.2%
|6
|Josey
|AA
|6.29
|AAAAAA
|Alcovy
|89.9%
|22
|Forest Park
|AAAAAA
|6.08
|A-Public
|Atkinson County
|61.6%
|5
|Lanier County
|A-Public
|5.29
|A-Public
|Hancock Central
|65.2%
|7
|Hephzibah
|AAAA
|5.28
|A-Public
|Seminole County
|78.8%
|13
|Randolph-Clay
|A-Public
|4.62
|AAAA
|Southeast Whitfield
|89.0%
|21
|LaFayette
|AAAA
|4.45
|A-Public
|Wheeler County
|64.5%
|6
|Portal
|A-Public
|2.92
|A-Public
|Hawkinsville
|55.0%
|2
|Crawford County
|A-Public
|2.44
|AA
|Model
|87.0%
|19
|Armuchee
|AA
|2.38
|AAA
|Haralson County
|52.2%
|1
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|AAA
|2.03
|AAAA
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|97.7%
|35
|Gilmer
|AAAA
|1.71
|A-Public
|Gordon Lee
|72.4%
|10
|Christian Heritage
|A-Private
|1.32
|AAA
|McNair
|71.1%
|9
|Stone Mountain
|AAA
|0.27
|A-Public
|Trion
|96.9%
|33
|North Cobb Christian
|A-Private
|-1.14
|A-Private
|Brookstone
|94.8%
|29
|Greenville
|A-Public
|-2.80
|A-Private
|Hebron Christian Academy
|92.9%
|25
|Riverside Military Academy
|A-Private
|-4.45
|A-Private
|Lakeview Academy
|85.8%
|18
|Providence Christian
|A-Private
|-5.55
|AAAAA
|Flowery Branch
|99.6%
|41
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|AAAAA
|-6.03
|AAAAAAA
|Brookwood
|100.0%
|42
|Berkmar
|AAAAAAA
|-8.50
|AAA
|Windsor Forest
|93.1%
|26
|Groves
|AAA
|-9.39
|AA
|Jefferson County
|99.7%
|41
|Westside (Augusta)
|AA
|-10.69
|A-Public
|Central (Talbotton)
|78.7%
|13
|Pacelli
|A-Private
|-12.85
|AA
|Social Circle
|87.0%
|19
|Oglethorpe County
|AA
|-13.17
|AA
|Chattooga
|98.4%
|37
|Gordon Central
|AA
|-14.65
|A-Public
|Calhoun County
|73.7%
|10
|Stewart County
|A-Public
|-17.38
|AAA
|Bremen
|99.8%
|41
|Coahulla Creek
|AAA
|-19.57
|AAAAA
|Columbia
|99.6%
|41
|Clarkston
|AAAAA
|-39.82
|A-Other
|Glascock County
|81.1%
|15
|Pataula Charter
|A-Other
Sep 23
|Game Rate
|Class
|Favorite
|Percent
|Margin
|Opponent
|Class
|51.96
|AAAAAAA
|East Coweta
|77.2%
|12
|Arabia Mountain
|AAAAA
|46.35
|AAAA
|Eastside
|54.8%
|2
|Oconee County
|AAAA
|36.55
|AAAAA
|Carver (Atlanta)
|85.9%
|18
|North Springs
|AAAAA
|32.69
|AAAAA
|Southwest DeKalb
|87.3%
|19
|Rockdale County
|AAAAAAA
|8.23
|A-Public
|Mitchell County
|87.0%
|19
|Terrell County
|A-Public
View Comments 0