Our Products
AJC Jobs
Contact Us
73
0
open search clear
Subscribe
Log Out

Maxwell Week 6 Projections

2017 season, ajc-sports.ajc, Football, high school sports, Latest News, Week 4, Week 6.

Each game is listed showing the game rate, favorite, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, the projected margin, and the opponent.
The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

The Maxwell Ratings are a regular feature of Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

Sep 21

Game Rate Class Favorite Percent Margin Opponent Class
51.96 AAAAAAA East Coweta 77.2% 12 Arabia Mountain AAAAA
46.35 AAAA Eastside 54.8% 2 Oconee County AAAA
36.55 AAAAA Carver (Atlanta) 85.9% 18 North Springs AAAAA
32.69 AAAAA Southwest DeKalb 87.3% 19 Rockdale County AAAAAAA
8.23 A-Public Mitchell County 87.0% 19 Terrell County A-Public

 

Sep 22

Game Rate Class Favorite Percent Margin Opponent Class
78.17 AAAAAAA Archer 76.5% 12 Roswell AAAAAAA
74.39 AAAAAAA Tift County 66.7% 7 Coffee AAAAAA
72.14 AAAAAAA South Forsyth 59.1% 4 Lassiter AAAAAAA
69.33 AAAAAAA Norcross 62.5% 5 Central Gwinnett AAAAAAA
67.12 AAAAAAA North Gwinnett 79.8% 14 Mountain View AAAAAAA
66.29 AAAAAA Allatoona 51.1% 1 Harrison AAAAAA
65.98 AAAAAAA Colquitt County 89.0% 21 Valdosta AAAAAA
64.57 AAAAAA Northside (Warner Robins) 63.5% 6 Ware County AAAAA
64.16 AAAAAAA Hillgrove 63.7% 6 South Gwinnett AAAAAAA
62.49 AAAAAA Hughes 58.0% 4 Douglas County AAAAAA
62.27 AAAAAAA Mill Creek 93.2% 26 Collins Hill AAAAAAA
62.04 AAAAAAA Walton 87.8% 20 Dacula AAAAAA
59.48 AAAAAAA McEachern 93.2% 26 Camden County AAAAAAA
57.20 AAAAA Jones County 76.7% 12 Eagle’s Landing AAAAA
55.34 AAA Cedar Grove 88.4% 20 Westminster (Atlanta) AAA
54.87 AAAA Burke County 56.0% 3 Effingham County AAAAAA
54.66 AAAAAAA Woodstock 67.2% 7 North Forsyth AAAAAAA
52.81 AAAAAA Lanier 60.8% 5 St. Pius X AAAA
51.93 AAAAAAA Newton 84.2% 17 Heritage (Conyers) AAAAAA
51.91 AAAAAAA West Forsyth 80.7% 14 Newnan AAAAAAA
51.71 AAAAA Warner Robins 86.5% 19 West Laurens AAAA
51.70 AAAAAAA Wheeler 53.1% 2 Lambert AAAAAAA
50.60 AAAA Jefferson 80.2% 14 Gainesville AAAAAA
50.30 AAAA Cartersville 98.1% 37 Cedartown AAAA
49.77 AAAA Ridgeland 67.6% 8 Northwest Whitfield AAAA
49.63 AAAA Spalding 55.4% 2 Houston County AAAAAA
49.27 AAAAAA Alexander 80.0% 14 New Manchester AAAAAA
47.67 AAAA Troup 54.5% 2 Chapel Hill AAAA
47.25 AAA Peach County 87.9% 20 Westside (Macon) AAA
46.98 AAAAAA Lee County 94.9% 29 Thomas County Central AAAAA
45.66 AAAAA Rome 96.3% 31 Paulding County AAAAA
45.12 AA Rabun County 83.5% 16 West Hall AAAA
44.90 AAAA Americus-Sumter 51.6% 1 Northside (Columbus) AAAA
44.29 AA Dodge County 73.2% 10 Southwest AA
43.94 AAAAAAA Marietta 87.5% 19 Campbell AAAAAAA
43.36 AAAAAAA Lowndes 98.7% 38 Shiloh AAAAAAA
43.16 AAAAA Villa Rica 68.0% 8 Hiram AAAAA
42.12 AAA Crisp County 81.4% 15 Spencer AA
41.97 AA Benedictine 97.7% 35 Vidalia AA
41.96 AA Brooks County 83.9% 17 Monroe AAA
40.40 AAAAA Griffin 91.4% 24 Whitewater AAAAA
40.25 AAAAAAA North Paulding 95.8% 30 Cherokee AAAAAAA
39.99 AAAAAAA North Cobb 95.2% 29 Pebblebrook AAAAAAA
39.28 AAAA Baldwin 67.6% 8 Evans AAAAAA
38.73 AAAA Perry 52.6% 1 Veterans AAAAA
38.65 A-Public Charlton County 53.3% 2 Turner County A-Public
38.55 AAAAAA Johns Creek 68.0% 8 Northview AAAAAA
38.40 AAAA Woodward Academy 93.2% 26 Salem AAAA
38.30 AAA Dawson County 52.1% 1 White County AAAA
38.10 AA Callaway 92.6% 25 Harris County AAAAA
38.05 AAAAA Banneker 75.5% 11 Maynard Jackson AAAAA
37.51 AAAAA Clarke Central 85.8% 18 Cedar Shoals AAAAA
37.40 AAAAAA Lovejoy 90.1% 22 Drew AAAAAA
37.37 A-Private Tattnall Square 65.3% 7 Washington-Wilkes A-Public
36.56 AAAAAA Centennial 81.9% 15 Cambridge AAAAAA
36.41 AAAA Carver (Columbus) 59.1% 4 Westover AAAA
36.36 AAAAA Wayne County 92.9% 25 Pierce County AAA
36.08 AAAAAA South Cobb 59.2% 4 Sprayberry AAAAAA
36.04 A-Public Manchester 80.7% 14 Marion County A-Public
35.92 AAAAAA Pope 63.6% 6 North Atlanta AAAAAA
35.44 AAA Sonoraville 57.6% 3 Ringgold AAA
35.01 AAAA Hardaway 65.6% 7 Columbus AAAA
34.93 AAA Greater Atlanta Christian 98.0% 36 Union County AAA
34.73 AAAA LaGrange 56.9% 3 Central (Carrollton) AAAA
33.98 AAAAAA Northgate 92.4% 25 South Paulding AAAAAA
33.37 A-Public Macon County 91.7% 24 Taylor County A-Public
33.25 AAAAAA Tucker 98.6% 38 M.L. King AAAAAA
33.17 AAAAAA Richmond Hill 84.6% 17 Lakeside (Evans) AAAAAA
32.91 AA Thomasville 94.5% 28 Cook AAA
32.73 AAA Jenkins 80.0% 14 Southeast Bulloch AAA
32.70 AAA Appling County 52.0% 1 Statesboro AAAAA
32.51 AAAAA Starr’s Mill 97.7% 35 Morrow AAAAA
32.50 A-Private Calvary Day 81.2% 15 Aquinas A-Private
32.24 AA Pepperell 74.9% 11 Coosa AA
32.04 AA B.E.S.T. Academy 54.4% 2 Washington AA
31.87 A-Private Stratford Academy 79.1% 13 Lincoln County A-Public
31.79 AAA Liberty County 73.5% 10 New Hampstead AAAAA
31.66 AA Berrien 51.9% 1 Early County AA
30.93 AAA Pace Academy 87.4% 19 Redan AAA
30.88 AAAAAA Winder-Barrow 90.2% 22 North Oconee AAAA
30.84 AA Bacon County 75.9% 12 Toombs County AA
30.83 AAAAA Locust Grove 73.9% 11 Hampton AAAAA
30.80 AAAAA Carrollton 97.9% 36 Woodland (Cartersville) AAAAA
30.75 A-Public Commerce 77.3% 12 Athens Christian A-Private
30.74 AAAAAA Brunswick 95.0% 29 South Effingham AAAAA
30.72 AAAAAA Creekside 74.8% 11 Tri-Cities AAAAAA
29.44 AAAAA McIntosh 79.2% 14 Riverdale AAAAA
29.44 AAAAA Loganville 75.9% 12 Walnut Grove AAAAA
28.48 AAAAAA Habersham Central 57.6% 3 Chestatee AAAA
28.12 AAAAAAA Westlake 97.6% 35 Lithonia AAAAA
27.97 AAAAAA Chattahoochee 80.7% 14 Dunwoody AAAAAA
27.48 AAAAAAA Kennesaw Mountain 88.1% 20 Forsyth Central AAAAAAA
27.38 A-Private Darlington 78.8% 13 Bowdon A-Public
27.26 AAAAAA Stephenson 97.9% 36 Mundy’s Mill AAAAAA
27.21 AA Northeast 56.9% 3 Bleckley County AA
27.12 AAAAA Kell 97.8% 36 Cass AAAAA
26.94 AAAAA Riverwood 85.4% 18 Lithia Springs AAAAA
26.76 A-Public Irwin County 94.5% 28 Telfair County A-Public
26.48 A-Private Wesleyan 90.9% 23 Holy Innocents A-Private
26.12 AAA Morgan County 81.9% 15 Lamar County AA
25.94 AAAA Cairo 93.9% 27 Shaw AAAA
25.23 AAAA Stephens County 86.2% 18 Hart County AAA
24.60 AAAAAAA Meadowcreek 82.8% 16 Lakeside (Atlanta) AAAAAAA
24.37 A-Private Prince Avenue Christian 93.7% 27 George Walton Academy A-Private
23.84 AA Elbert County 79.5% 14 Putnam County AA
23.75 AAAA Upson-Lee 92.8% 25 Jordan AA
23.23 AAAAA Grady 68.6% 8 Decatur AAAAA
22.76 AAAAAAA Peachtree Ridge 96.8% 33 Discovery AAAAAAA
22.60 AA Screven County 93.1% 26 Laney AA
22.42 AAA Lovett 96.5% 32 Towers AAA
22.13 AAAAAA Grovetown 70.6% 9 Richmond Academy AAAA
21.83 AAA Franklin County 54.7% 2 Madison County AAAA
21.31 AAA Calhoun 99.0% 39 North Murray AAA
21.27 AA Jeff Davis 53.2% 2 Metter AA
21.13 A-Public Johnson County 54.3% 2 Savannah Country Day A-Private
21.07 A-Public Pelham 70.9% 9 Miller County A-Public
20.89 A-Private Mount Vernon Presbyterian 67.8% 8 Landmark Christian A-Private
20.39 AAA Brantley County 70.4% 9 Montgomery County A-Public
20.04 AAA Monroe Area 90.2% 22 Apalachee AAAAAA
18.56 AA Rockmart 88.1% 20 Dade County AA
17.82 AAA Central (Macon) 74.1% 11 Kendrick AAA
17.80 A-Public McIntosh County Academy 87.9% 20 Jenkins County A-Public
17.23 AA Heard County 96.9% 33 Temple AA
17.13 A-Private Mount Pisgah Christian 89.4% 21 Pinecrest Academy A-Private
16.78 AA Hapeville Charter 98.9% 39 South Atlanta AA
16.28 AAA North Hall 74.6% 11 Fannin County AAA
15.54 AAA Beach 50.8% 1 Savannah AAA
15.00 AAA Jackson 93.7% 27 Rutland AAA
14.47 A-Public Dooly County 86.9% 19 Schley County A-Public
14.23 AAA Adairsville 90.0% 22 Murray County AAA
14.13 AA Banks County 62.2% 5 Monticello AA
11.56 AAAA Marist 99.7% 41 Chamblee AAAAA
10.93 AAA East Hall 90.3% 22 Lumpkin County AAA
10.53 AAAA North Clayton 86.2% 18 Druid Hills AAAA
10.12 AA Dublin 92.9% 25 East Laurens AA
10.04 A-Public Clinch County 98.0% 36 Wilcox County A-Public
9.81 AA Douglass 91.7% 24 Osborne AAAAAA
9.44 A-Private Walker 79.2% 14 St. Francis A-Private
8.79 A-Private Athens Academy 96.6% 32 Towns County A-Public
8.79 AA Swainsboro 97.6% 35 Bryan County AA
8.51 A-Public Emanuel County Institute 95.1% 29 Treutlen A-Public
7.62 AA Harlem 75.8% 12 Butler AA
7.27 AAAAAA Bradwell Institute 96.7% 32 Long County AAA
6.80 A-Private Our Lady of Mercy 80.2% 14 Strong Rock Christian A-Private
6.71 AAAAAA Greenbrier 92.9% 26 Cross Creek AAAA
6.55 AA Glenn Hills 63.2% 6 Josey AA
6.29 AAAAAA Alcovy 89.9% 22 Forest Park AAAAAA
6.08 A-Public Atkinson County 61.6% 5 Lanier County A-Public
5.29 A-Public Hancock Central 65.2% 7 Hephzibah AAAA
5.28 A-Public Seminole County 78.8% 13 Randolph-Clay A-Public
4.62 AAAA Southeast Whitfield 89.0% 21 LaFayette AAAA
4.45 A-Public Wheeler County 64.5% 6 Portal A-Public
2.92 A-Public Hawkinsville 55.0% 2 Crawford County A-Public
2.44 AA Model 87.0% 19 Armuchee AA
2.38 AAA Haralson County 52.2% 1 Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe AAA
2.03 AAAA Heritage (Ringgold) 97.7% 35 Gilmer AAAA
1.71 A-Public Gordon Lee 72.4% 10 Christian Heritage A-Private
1.32 AAA McNair 71.1% 9 Stone Mountain AAA
0.27 A-Public Trion 96.9% 33 North Cobb Christian A-Private
-1.14 A-Private Brookstone 94.8% 29 Greenville A-Public
-2.80 A-Private Hebron Christian Academy 92.9% 25 Riverside Military Academy A-Private
-4.45 A-Private Lakeview Academy 85.8% 18 Providence Christian A-Private
-5.55 AAAAA Flowery Branch 99.6% 41 Johnson (Gainesville) AAAAA
-6.03 AAAAAAA Brookwood 100.0% 42 Berkmar AAAAAAA
-8.50 AAA Windsor Forest 93.1% 26 Groves AAA
-9.39 AA Jefferson County 99.7% 41 Westside (Augusta) AA
-10.69 A-Public Central (Talbotton) 78.7% 13 Pacelli A-Private
-12.85 AA Social Circle 87.0% 19 Oglethorpe County AA
-13.17 AA Chattooga 98.4% 37 Gordon Central AA
-14.65 A-Public Calhoun County 73.7% 10 Stewart County A-Public
-17.38 AAA Bremen 99.8% 41 Coahulla Creek AAA
-19.57 AAAAA Columbia 99.6% 41 Clarkston AAAAA
-39.82 A-Other Glascock County 81.1% 15 Pataula Charter A-Other

 

Sep 23

Game Rate Class Favorite Percent Margin Opponent Class
51.96 AAAAAAA East Coweta 77.2% 12 Arabia Mountain AAAAA
46.35 AAAA Eastside 54.8% 2 Oconee County AAAA
36.55 AAAAA Carver (Atlanta) 85.9% 18 North Springs AAAAA
32.69 AAAAA Southwest DeKalb 87.3% 19 Rockdale County AAAAAAA
8.23 A-Public Mitchell County 87.0% 19 Terrell County A-Public
View Comments 0