Daily List: Highest-scoring team in each classification

(Jason Getz/AJC)

Teams that are averaging the most points through the first five weeks of the season:

Class AAAAAAA

55.50 – Lowndes

52.50 – Mountain View

48.50 – Parkview

42.75 – Kennesaw Mountain

40.50 – Lassiter

40.50 – North Cobb

39.50 – Walton

39.00 – Rockdale County

37.50 – Meadowcreek

37.25 – Pebblebrook

Class AAAAAA

46.00 – Habersham Central

43.75 – Douglas County

42.40 – Lee County

42.33 – Richmond Hill

42.00 – Evans

39.00 – Harrison

36.33 – Brunswick

36.25 – Tucker

35.00 – Greenbrier

34.25 – Winder-Barrow

Class AAAAA

49.67 – Carrollton

47.67 – Rome

44.75 – Jones County

38.25 – Kell

37.00 – Bainbridge

36.33 – Buford

36.00 – Clarke Central

35.25 – Flowery Branch

35.25 – Villa Rica

33.75 – Arabia Mountain

Class AAAA

46.00 – Southeast Whitfield

45.75 – Cartersville

45.00 – Cedartown

41.25 – Troup

40.75 – Burke County

39.75 – Pickens

39.75 – Ridgeland

37.33 – Perry

37.00 – Heritage (Ringgold)

36.50 – Northwest Whitfield

Class AAA

54.75 – East Hall

47.25 – Union County

40.25 – Peach County

39.50 – North Murray

38.67 – Jenkins

37.75 – GAC

37.75 – Pike County

37.25 – Monroe Area

36.25 – Cedar Grove

35.00 – Morgan County

Class AA

49.75 – Thomasville

47.67 – Screven County

46.33 – Rabun County

44.50 – Jefferson County

40.75 – Temple

40.50 – Harlem

38.00 – Benedictine

37.33 – Northeast

37.00 – Rockmart

36.67 – Dodge County

Class A

51.33 – Taylor County

46.67 – Stratford Academy

45.67 – Athens Academy

43.00 – Pelham

42.00 – Commerce

41.80 – ELCA

41.75 – Manchester

41.67 – Tattnall Square

40.00 – Calvary Day

38.00 – Macon County

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter.

