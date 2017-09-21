Daily List: Highest-scoring team in each classification
Teams that are averaging the most points through the first five weeks of the season:
Class AAAAAAA
55.50 – Lowndes
52.50 – Mountain View
48.50 – Parkview
42.75 – Kennesaw Mountain
40.50 – Lassiter
40.50 – North Cobb
39.50 – Walton
39.00 – Rockdale County
37.50 – Meadowcreek
37.25 – Pebblebrook
Class AAAAAA
46.00 – Habersham Central
43.75 – Douglas County
42.40 – Lee County
42.33 – Richmond Hill
42.00 – Evans
39.00 – Harrison
36.33 – Brunswick
36.25 – Tucker
35.00 – Greenbrier
34.25 – Winder-Barrow
Class AAAAA
49.67 – Carrollton
47.67 – Rome
44.75 – Jones County
38.25 – Kell
37.00 – Bainbridge
36.33 – Buford
36.00 – Clarke Central
35.25 – Flowery Branch
35.25 – Villa Rica
33.75 – Arabia Mountain
Class AAAA
46.00 – Southeast Whitfield
45.75 – Cartersville
45.00 – Cedartown
41.25 – Troup
40.75 – Burke County
39.75 – Pickens
39.75 – Ridgeland
37.33 – Perry
37.00 – Heritage (Ringgold)
36.50 – Northwest Whitfield
Class AAA
54.75 – East Hall
47.25 – Union County
40.25 – Peach County
39.50 – North Murray
38.67 – Jenkins
37.75 – GAC
37.75 – Pike County
37.25 – Monroe Area
36.25 – Cedar Grove
35.00 – Morgan County
Class AA
49.75 – Thomasville
47.67 – Screven County
46.33 – Rabun County
44.50 – Jefferson County
40.75 – Temple
40.50 – Harlem
38.00 – Benedictine
37.33 – Northeast
37.00 – Rockmart
36.67 – Dodge County
Class A
51.33 – Taylor County
46.67 – Stratford Academy
45.67 – Athens Academy
43.00 – Pelham
42.00 – Commerce
41.80 – ELCA
41.75 – Manchester
41.67 – Tattnall Square
40.00 – Calvary Day
38.00 – Macon County
